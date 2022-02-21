Employers have become accustomed to allowing their employees to work from home, so they have removed remote work from the list of benefits, providing others, in return, according to the online recruiting platform BestJobs.

The structure of the benefits package has changed post-pandemic. According to data aggregated by BestJobs, currently only 2% of companies still attract new candidates by promoting the subscription to the gym as an extra-salary benefit.

In contrast, before the pandemic, the same benefit was granted by over 50% of employers. shows the company.

“Also, we notice how the option to work remotely has turned from a benefit into a normal way of working for more and more companies in Romania. Specifically, only 4% of all ads have this remote work among the list of benefits, while the share of remote jobs in January recorded a record 15% of all active jobs on BestJobs platform,” according to the report.

(Photo: Pattanaphong Khuankaew/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com