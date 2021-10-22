Diversified RO software company Bento plans BVB listing

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian software solutions and cloud services provider Bento announced that it would list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BVB's AeRO market by the end of the year.

Prior to the listing, Bento will make a private placement to raise RON 6 mln (EUR 1.2 mln) to develop its own software products and scale its products and services to new customers and business sectors.

Bento has over 15 years of experience in developing and implementing software solutions and providing IT and cloud infrastructure services for companies active in multiple industries, such as energy, FMCG, utilities, telecommunications, health, agriculture, IT, media, food industry, distribution, transport and services.

In 2020, Bento posted RON 15.3 mln turnover and RON 1.8 mln net profit. In the first six months of 2021, it reported RON 11.9 mln (+88% YoY).

The company estimates a turnover of RON 26 mln (EUR 5 mln) and RON 4 mln (EUR 0.8 mln) for the entire year 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)