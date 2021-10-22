Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:10
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Diversified RO software company Bento plans BVB listing

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian software solutions and cloud services provider Bento announced that it would list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BVB's AeRO market by the end of the year.

Prior to the listing, Bento will make a private placement to raise RON 6 mln (EUR 1.2 mln) to develop its own software products and scale its products and services to new customers and business sectors.

Bento has over 15 years of experience in developing and implementing software solutions and providing IT and cloud infrastructure services for companies active in multiple industries, such as energy, FMCG, utilities, telecommunications, health, agriculture, IT, media, food industry, distribution, transport and services.

In 2020, Bento posted RON 15.3 mln turnover and RON 1.8 mln net profit. In the first six months of 2021, it reported RON 11.9 mln (+88% YoY).

The company estimates a turnover of RON 26 mln (EUR 5 mln) and RON 4 mln (EUR 0.8 mln) for the entire year 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/22/2021 - 08:10
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Diversified RO software company Bento plans BVB listing

22 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian software solutions and cloud services provider Bento announced that it would list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BVB's AeRO market by the end of the year.

Prior to the listing, Bento will make a private placement to raise RON 6 mln (EUR 1.2 mln) to develop its own software products and scale its products and services to new customers and business sectors.

Bento has over 15 years of experience in developing and implementing software solutions and providing IT and cloud infrastructure services for companies active in multiple industries, such as energy, FMCG, utilities, telecommunications, health, agriculture, IT, media, food industry, distribution, transport and services.

In 2020, Bento posted RON 15.3 mln turnover and RON 1.8 mln net profit. In the first six months of 2021, it reported RON 11.9 mln (+88% YoY).

The company estimates a turnover of RON 26 mln (EUR 5 mln) and RON 4 mln (EUR 0.8 mln) for the entire year 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks