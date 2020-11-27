Liebrecht & wooD launches major, 25ha, residential project southeast of Bucharest

Belgian real estate developer Liebrecht & wooD has launched the residential project Liziera de Lac, located southeast of Bucharest, in Calarasi county, near Lake Tataru.

The first phase of the project, involving a EUR 25 million investment, includes 94 houses, with areas between 77 and 127 usable square meters. Prices start from EUR 106,400 without VAT.

In total, the project will include 4,400 homes for a community of 13,000 people, built on a 25-hectare plot.

"We have a Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) for 440 housing units. In the first phase of development, the first 94 homes will be delivered together with a complete series of facilities adapted to the contemporary lifestyle," says Sorin Ioan Blaga, general manager Liebrecht & wooD Romania.

The construction of the Liziera de Lac project started two years ago. The first stage was constructing the 5 km access road that connects the road junction on the A2 motorway from Cernica to Frumusani.

The complex will have a kindergarten, a sports complex with swimming pool and basketball and tennis courts, areas for sports activities, relaxation and leisure. The developer also plans to add a Community Hub with space for coworking, telework and meetings, restaurant and cafe, commercial spaces, pharmacy and first aid area, petshop, bike paths, promenade around the lake, individual and common parking lots, permanent security and electric car charging stations.

Sales of homes will begin in March 2021, and the first residents will be able to move in the fourth quarter of 2021, Liebrecht & wooD estimates.

(Photo source: Lizieradelac.ro)