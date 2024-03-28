BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master

The BBC announced it acquired the six-part Romanian series Spy/Master from Warner Bros. Discovery for its BBC iPlayer and TV channels. The thriller tells the story of a fictional double agent and close advisor to former communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, who flees the country to stay alive.

Filmed in Romania and Hungary, Spy/Master is set at the height of the Cold War and presents a week in the life of Victor Godeanu (played by Alec Secăreanu), the right-hand man and most important advisor of Romania's communist leader Ceaușescu. But as the government gets close to uncovering that he's a secret agent for the Soviets, Godeanu uses a diplomatic trip to Germany to flee to the US and stay alive.

Assisted by Stasi undercover agent and former lover (Svenja Jung), as well as a CIA agent (Parker Sawyers), Godeanu must evade KGB agents and spies from Romania while fully aware that deserting puts his wife and daughter in danger.

The cast also includes Ana Ularu, Laurențiu Bănescu, Aidan McArdle, Andreea Vasile, and Claudiu Bleonț.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: "A classic spy drama set at the height of the Cold War, Spy/Master is an atmospheric, complex thriller, dripping with style and suspense."

Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters created and wrote the series. Christopher Smith directed all the episodes, and Ioanina Pavel produced them.

