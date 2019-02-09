Banksy lists Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca exhibitions as fake

The organizers of the Banksy exhibition in Bucharest responded on Friday after the artist listed the event, as well as the exhibition in Cluj-Napoca, as “fake”.

“Members of the public should be aware there has been a recent spate of Banksy exhibitions none of which are consensual. They've been organised entirely without the artist's knowledge or involvement. Please treat them accordingly,” Banksy’s website informed.

"We consider it an exaggeration in Banksy's own style, a provocative word, (...) that describes, in a dramatic way, that this exhibition is not produced or promoted by him,” Events Agency, the organizer of the Art of Banksy exhibition in Bucharest together with the City Hall of Bucharest through the Monuments and Tourist Heritage Administration, reacted after the British artist's website listed the exhibition in Bucharest as false, in a section entitled “Product recall”.

However, Events Agency upon the reaction of the artist changed the formulation used initially in the presentation of the exhibition. While in the first releases the exhibits were introduced as “Banksy's paintings, 3D objects, videos", and now the organizers explain that "the exhibition is about Banksy, not Banksy's,” Mediafax reported.

(Photo: Pixabay)

