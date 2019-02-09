Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:55
Events
Banksy lists Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca exhibitions as fake
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of the Banksy exhibition in Bucharest responded on Friday after the artist listed the event, as well as the exhibition in Cluj-Napoca, as “fake”.

“Members of the public should be aware there has been a recent spate of Banksy exhibitions none of which are consensual. They've been organised entirely without the artist's knowledge or involvement. Please treat them accordingly,” Banksy’s website informed.

"We consider it an exaggeration in Banksy's own style, a provocative word, (...) that describes, in a dramatic way, that this exhibition is not produced or promoted by him,” Events Agency, the organizer of the Art of Banksy exhibition in Bucharest together with the City Hall of Bucharest through the Monuments and Tourist Heritage Administration, reacted after the British artist's website listed the exhibition in Bucharest as false, in a section entitled “Product recall”.

However, Events Agency upon the reaction of the artist changed the formulation used initially in the presentation of the exhibition. While in the first releases the exhibits were introduced as “Banksy's paintings, 3D objects, videos", and now the organizers explain that "the exhibition is about Banksy, not Banksy's,” Mediafax reported.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:55
Events
Banksy lists Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca exhibitions as fake
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of the Banksy exhibition in Bucharest responded on Friday after the artist listed the event, as well as the exhibition in Cluj-Napoca, as “fake”.

“Members of the public should be aware there has been a recent spate of Banksy exhibitions none of which are consensual. They've been organised entirely without the artist's knowledge or involvement. Please treat them accordingly,” Banksy’s website informed.

"We consider it an exaggeration in Banksy's own style, a provocative word, (...) that describes, in a dramatic way, that this exhibition is not produced or promoted by him,” Events Agency, the organizer of the Art of Banksy exhibition in Bucharest together with the City Hall of Bucharest through the Monuments and Tourist Heritage Administration, reacted after the British artist's website listed the exhibition in Bucharest as false, in a section entitled “Product recall”.

However, Events Agency upon the reaction of the artist changed the formulation used initially in the presentation of the exhibition. While in the first releases the exhibits were introduced as “Banksy's paintings, 3D objects, videos", and now the organizers explain that "the exhibition is about Banksy, not Banksy's,” Mediafax reported.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves
26 August 2019
Politics
Update: Romania in limbo as junior governing party leaves ruling coalition to form new alliance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40