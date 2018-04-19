Romanian lender wants to sell EUR 350 mln worth of bonds

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania wants to sell subordinated bonds worth EUR 350 million, with a 10-year maturity and a fixed or variable interest rate.

The bank has included the proposal on its general shareholders meeting on May 23.

It would sell the bonds through an private placement dedicated to up to 150 qualified investors, and intermediated by BT Capital Partners, its brokerage division. The bank’s shares are floating on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

BT recently finalized the EUR 224 million takeover of competitor Bancpost.

