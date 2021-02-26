Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 07:59
Capital markets

Profit of biggest Romanian financial group Banca Transilvania goes down 20% in 2020

26 February 2021
The consolidated net profit of Banca Transilvania (TLV), Romania's biggest financial group by assets, decreased by 20% to RON 1.48 billion (just over EUR 300 million) in 2020.

The group's assets reached RON 107 bln (EUR 22 bln), 17.2% more than the previous year.

Banca Transilvania's individual net profit dropped by 26% to RON 1.2 bln (EUR 247 mln), while its operating income edged down by 2.3% to RON 3.9 bln (812 mln). The decline was slightly steeper than that calculated for the whole banking system, which lost one-fifth of its aggregated net profit last year amid provisioning ahead of the loan portfolio deterioration.

But Banca Transilvania's profitability remained above the market average, detailed figures show. The bank generated nearly one-quarter of the banking system's aggregated profit (RON 5.16 bln) in 2020 - while its assets account for less than one-fifth of the RON 560 bln banking system's assets at the end of the year (up 5% from the end of 2019). Banca Transilvania's assets rose much faster than the market average, by 18.2% to RON 103.4 billion (EUR 21.2 bln) at the end of 2020.

Banca Transilvania's Chairman of the Board, Horia Ciorcila, said that the bank's bottom line exceeded initial projections sketched last year when the COVID-19 crisis hit the country.

"For this forthcoming year, we are optimistic about BT, paying attention to trends but also to new opportunities. We maintain our firm commitment to contributing to the relaunch of the business environment," he added.

The results for 2020 consolidated the group's robust capitalization, with the equity reaching RON 9.5 billion, up 12% compared to 2019.

Banca Transilvania has nearly 70% Romanian capital and more than 34,000 direct Romanian individual shareholders. The group's market capitalization is currently RON 12.48 bln (EUR 2.56 bln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

