Baby dolphin born at Constanța Dolphinarium in Romania

The Constanța Dolphinarium recently announced the birth of the first dolphin born in captivity in Romania.

The dolphin’s mother is Chen Chen and its father is a dolphin from Ukraine, brought to Constanța two years ago. Its birth was a surprise for the employees of the Dolphinarium, as they didn't know Chen Chen was pregnant.

The dolphin was born on March 8 and was named Baby by caretakers.

"Chen Chen did everything. She performed the day before, with jumps to the ball, with a trainer in the water. Active until the last moment,” said Angelica Curlișcă, head of the Dolphinarium, cited by EuropaFM.

According to international legislation, the dolphin calf belongs to the place where it was born, although Chen Chen is from China, and the father, Veterok, is Ukrainian, according to the general director of the Natural Sciences Museum Complex, Ioan Nache.

The baby dolphin is now learning how to navigate the tank and come out to breathe.

"It's still a critical period for the little one. We need to observe that it's feeding and that the other dolphins do not interfere in their relationship to separate them. So far, everything is going perfectly," explained Monica Mândrescu, a trainer at the Dolphinarium.

Two years ago, Veteorek fathered another baby dolphin in Romania, along with his Ukrainian partner Marusia, according to ProTV. The dolphins were brought over to Romania from the Kharkiv Dolphinarium in 2022.

(Photo source: Delfinariu Constanta on Facebook)