Environment

Baby dolphin born at Constanța Dolphinarium in Romania

14 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Constanța Dolphinarium recently announced the birth of the first dolphin born in captivity in Romania. 

The dolphin’s mother is Chen Chen and its father is a dolphin from Ukraine, brought to Constanța two years ago. Its birth was a surprise for the employees of the Dolphinarium, as they didn't know Chen Chen was pregnant.

The dolphin was born on March 8 and was named Baby by caretakers.

"Chen Chen did everything. She performed the day before, with jumps to the ball, with a trainer in the water. Active until the last moment,” said Angelica Curlișcă, head of the Dolphinarium, cited by EuropaFM.

According to international legislation, the dolphin calf belongs to the place where it was born, although Chen Chen is from China, and the father, Veterok, is Ukrainian, according to the general director of the Natural Sciences Museum Complex, Ioan Nache.

The baby dolphin is now learning how to navigate the tank and come out to breathe.

"It's still a critical period for the little one. We need to observe that it's feeding and that the other dolphins do not interfere in their relationship to separate them. So far, everything is going perfectly," explained Monica Mândrescu, a trainer at the Dolphinarium. 

Two years ago, Veteorek fathered another baby dolphin in Romania, along with his Ukrainian partner Marusia, according to ProTV. The dolphins were brought over to Romania from the Kharkiv Dolphinarium in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Delfinariu Constanta on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Environment

Baby dolphin born at Constanța Dolphinarium in Romania

14 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Constanța Dolphinarium recently announced the birth of the first dolphin born in captivity in Romania. 

The dolphin’s mother is Chen Chen and its father is a dolphin from Ukraine, brought to Constanța two years ago. Its birth was a surprise for the employees of the Dolphinarium, as they didn't know Chen Chen was pregnant.

The dolphin was born on March 8 and was named Baby by caretakers.

"Chen Chen did everything. She performed the day before, with jumps to the ball, with a trainer in the water. Active until the last moment,” said Angelica Curlișcă, head of the Dolphinarium, cited by EuropaFM.

According to international legislation, the dolphin calf belongs to the place where it was born, although Chen Chen is from China, and the father, Veterok, is Ukrainian, according to the general director of the Natural Sciences Museum Complex, Ioan Nache.

The baby dolphin is now learning how to navigate the tank and come out to breathe.

"It's still a critical period for the little one. We need to observe that it's feeding and that the other dolphins do not interfere in their relationship to separate them. So far, everything is going perfectly," explained Monica Mândrescu, a trainer at the Dolphinarium. 

Two years ago, Veteorek fathered another baby dolphin in Romania, along with his Ukrainian partner Marusia, according to ProTV. The dolphins were brought over to Romania from the Kharkiv Dolphinarium in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Delfinariu Constanta on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2024
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution on the return of Romania’s national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia
14 March 2024
Tech
Romanian-born UiPath beats expectations with increased revenues
14 March 2024
Macro
Romania's inflation drops less than expected in February
13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians
13 March 2024
Defense
Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says
12 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job
09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world