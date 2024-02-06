Environment

Southern Romania: Dwarf kangaroo born in Craiova Zoo

06 February 2024

A Bennett's dwarf kangaroo was born in captivity at the Craiova Zoo, in southern Romania, the institution announced.

The baby kangaroo is currently being carried in its mother's pouch. 

"About two weeks ago, a Bennett's dwarf kangaroo was born in captivity. The little kangaroo has only just popped its head out of the pouch today, and in the coming period, visitors will be able to see it quite rarely, as it is quite sensitive to external conditions. The baby will leave its mother's pouch after about seven months, when it will be able to feed itself. The parents are about two years old and were brought to Craiova in April last year. The Bennett's dwarf kangaroos have perfectly adapted to Zoo Craiova thanks to the special conditions created for this species of marsupial mammal native to Australia," representatives of the Craiova Zoo announced in a Facebook post

The mayor of Craiova, Lia Olguţa Vasilescu, called on those who follow her Facebook page to suggest "a cute name" for the kangaroo.

"The family of dwarf kangaroos at the Craiova Zoo has grown. A little one is being carried in its mom's pouch, to the delight of visitors. Maybe you can help us find a cute name for it," the mayor said.

(Photo source: Lia Olguta Vasilescu on Facebook)

