Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 08:27
Business

Average wage in Romania up 0.2% YoY in July

13 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s net average wage remained roughly flat in July compared to June and edged up by 5.1% compared to July 2020, according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, corrected for inflation (4.95% YoY in July), the net wage thus edged up a small 0.2% yoy - the smallest annual advance since 2013.

In absolute terms, the Romanian employees received an average net wage of RON 3,545 (EUR 721). The winners of the past 12 months in terms of incomes are the employees in the sectors of IT, banking, utilities, air transportation and oil& mining.

Their wages are well above average (ranging from +46%/mining to +145%/IT), and they have increased by between 7.1% YoY (mining) and 14.1% YoY (air transportation).

Only for the employees in the air transportation industry, the advance of the past twelve months was partly caused by the (-4.1% YoY) decrease during the lockdown period last year.

The wages in the sectors of IT, banking, utilities and oil&mining were thus not touched by the crisis last year, and they enjoy a healthy outlook as well.

In contrast, the employees in the sector of education and (surprisingly) pharmaceutical industry are worse-off post-crisis.

Their wages, below average, have contracted by 10.6% YoY and 6.0% yoy respectively and are now 3.9% below average respectively 5.7% above average.

In the sector of education, however, this means an improvement compared to previous years. Over the past 12 months ending July 2020, the wages in education had surged by 19% YoY. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 08:27
Business

Average wage in Romania up 0.2% YoY in July

13 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s net average wage remained roughly flat in July compared to June and edged up by 5.1% compared to July 2020, according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, corrected for inflation (4.95% YoY in July), the net wage thus edged up a small 0.2% yoy - the smallest annual advance since 2013.

In absolute terms, the Romanian employees received an average net wage of RON 3,545 (EUR 721). The winners of the past 12 months in terms of incomes are the employees in the sectors of IT, banking, utilities, air transportation and oil& mining.

Their wages are well above average (ranging from +46%/mining to +145%/IT), and they have increased by between 7.1% YoY (mining) and 14.1% YoY (air transportation).

Only for the employees in the air transportation industry, the advance of the past twelve months was partly caused by the (-4.1% YoY) decrease during the lockdown period last year.

The wages in the sectors of IT, banking, utilities and oil&mining were thus not touched by the crisis last year, and they enjoy a healthy outlook as well.

In contrast, the employees in the sector of education and (surprisingly) pharmaceutical industry are worse-off post-crisis.

Their wages, below average, have contracted by 10.6% YoY and 6.0% yoy respectively and are now 3.9% below average respectively 5.7% above average.

In the sector of education, however, this means an improvement compared to previous years. Over the past 12 months ending July 2020, the wages in education had surged by 19% YoY. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks