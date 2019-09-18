International automotive group looking for location for big factory in Romania

An international automotive producer, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, has asked the Romanian authorities to help it find a 70-hectare land plot for opening a new factory in the country, according to Alba24.ro.

The Business Environment Ministry, through its Invest Romania department, has sent inquiries to several towns in the central Transylvania region, asking them for information about available land plots.

The investor requested that the land should be close to the highway and railway and that it should have easy access to utilities (electricity, gas, water and sewage). The new factory would need about 2,000 employees, so workforce availability in the area is also important.

The authorities in Aiud and Sebes, both located in Alba county, have already answered to the ministry’s inquiry saying they do have large land plots for such a project, mainly owned by individuals willing to sell. Towns in Alba are well positioned for such a project as they have access to both highway and railway.

(Photo source: ID 156383796 © Aleksandr Kondratov - Dreamstime.com)