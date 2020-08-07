Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 15:15
Coronavirus pandemic: Austria issues travel warnings for Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova
08 July 2020
The Austrian government issued travel warnings for Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova on Wednesday, July 8, due to the worsening coronavirus situation in these countries, Agerpres reported, quoting Reuters.

This means that anyone arriving in Austria from these three countries must go into two weeks' quarantine or show a negative COVID-19 test.

"Please do not travel to these countries. This is our urgent call because, on the one hand, it means exposing everyone's health to risks, and on the other hand, we have seen that there are even more cases imported from these states," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, according to Agerpres.

On Wednesday, Romania reported 555 new cases of coronavirus infection, a record single-day jump for the country. The total number of COVID-19 cases thus reached 30,175.

