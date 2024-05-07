Romanian far-right party AUR recruiting senators on LinkedIn

The leader of Romania’s far-right party AUR, George Simion, posted on LinkedIn that he is recruiting people for "top-level representation," including positions such as senators.

The recruitment announcement was posted two weeks ago from George Simion's verified official account on the platform, and over 100 people have applied so far. Simion is also looking for candidates for high-ranking leadership roles in companies under state control.

"We are looking for public servants and specialists in the core areas coordinated by the Romanian state, from Nuclearelectrica to CFR, from Tarom to ASF, to lead these institutions towards fulfilling the AUR government program and developing sectoral governance programs (energy, administration, environment, agriculture, transport, etc.)," the announcement uploaded by George Simion mentions.

George Simion asked those who apply on LinkedIn to specify in their cover letter the targeted position as well as their willingness to relocate.

Recently, dozens of members and heads of regional organizations or even party candidates have left AUR, accusing its authoritarian leadership.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)