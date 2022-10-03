About 3,000 people join radical party AUR in protest against Govt. in Bucharest

Radical party AUR managed to bring together only some 3,000 participants to its anti-Government protest organised in Bucharest on October 2, Hotnews.ro reported. The rally was supposed to express public discontent with the rising prices and high utility bills.

Weak attendance was despite party organisations in the country organising transportation for those willing to join.

Furthermore, the meeting in front of the Government was dominated by a scandal between AUR leader George Simion and former AUR member MP Diana Sosoaca. Supporters of the two attacked each other, but law enforcement troops avoided confrontations.

AUR president George Simion promised to organise similar protests in main cities across the country each weekend. Interestingly, similar demonstrations are organised in Chisinau by pro-Russian forces financed by fugitive businessman Ilan Shor.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)