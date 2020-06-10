New French ambassador to Romania meets with foreign affairs minister

Laurence Auer, the new French ambassador to Romania, met with foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday, October 5, to present copies of the accreditation letters.

Auer was previously the director for Culture, Education, Research and Network Coordination at France's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the latest in a series of posts she held in the French diplomatic service.

She also served as the ambassador of France to Macedonia, between January 2013 and August 2016, and headed the French Institute in the UK, between September 2006 and September 2010.

Fière et heureuse de commencer ma nouvelle mission : représenter la France en Roumanie @FranceRomania . Merci à @MicheleRamis pour la parfaite passation des dossiers entre deux ambassadrices et à @LucaNiculescu @RoumanieFrance pour toute l’aide apportée à ma préparation. pic.twitter.com/i1a3007HhI — Laurence Auer (@laurenceauer) October 5, 2020

Auer is replacing Michèle Ramis, who, at the end of her mandate in the country, received the national order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commander for her "exceptional contribution to the development of political and diplomatic relations."

(Photo: mae.ro)

