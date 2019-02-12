Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/02/2019 - 08:40
Business
Mega Image, Auchan fined in Romania for selling rotten fruit
02 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two of the largest retailers in Romania, supermarket chain Mega Image and hypermarket chain Auchan, were fined by the Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC), following repeated complaints from their customers.

ANPC controlled the two retail networks and decided to sanction Mega Image with a RON 167,000 (EUR 35,000) fine and Auchan - with RON 266,000 (EUR 55,000), the authority said in a statement issued on Friday. ANPC also detailed the reasons.

Mega Image was sanctioned because its stores were offering for sale fruits and vegetables not complying with the quality norms (organoleptic changes, mold areas, mechanical strokes, soft consistency) and for storing cooked food under improper conditions.

Similar problems were found at Auchan, where over a ton of food was withheld from sale from sale.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/02/2019 - 08:40
Business
Mega Image, Auchan fined in Romania for selling rotten fruit
02 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two of the largest retailers in Romania, supermarket chain Mega Image and hypermarket chain Auchan, were fined by the Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC), following repeated complaints from their customers.

ANPC controlled the two retail networks and decided to sanction Mega Image with a RON 167,000 (EUR 35,000) fine and Auchan - with RON 266,000 (EUR 55,000), the authority said in a statement issued on Friday. ANPC also detailed the reasons.

Mega Image was sanctioned because its stores were offering for sale fruits and vegetables not complying with the quality norms (organoleptic changes, mold areas, mechanical strokes, soft consistency) and for storing cooked food under improper conditions.

Similar problems were found at Auchan, where over a ton of food was withheld from sale from sale.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests
27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40