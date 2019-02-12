Mega Image, Auchan fined in Romania for selling rotten fruit

Two of the largest retailers in Romania, supermarket chain Mega Image and hypermarket chain Auchan, were fined by the Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC), following repeated complaints from their customers.

ANPC controlled the two retail networks and decided to sanction Mega Image with a RON 167,000 (EUR 35,000) fine and Auchan - with RON 266,000 (EUR 55,000), the authority said in a statement issued on Friday. ANPC also detailed the reasons.

Mega Image was sanctioned because its stores were offering for sale fruits and vegetables not complying with the quality norms (organoleptic changes, mold areas, mechanical strokes, soft consistency) and for storing cooked food under improper conditions.

Similar problems were found at Auchan, where over a ton of food was withheld from sale from sale.

(Photo: Pixabay)

