New attempted robbery at bank in central Romanian city

by Romania Insider
An armed man tried – and failed – to rob a bank in the central Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, Mediafax reported.

The man, who was also wearing a mask, entered the bank office and asked for the money, threatening the cashiers with a gun. As he was refused, he fled the bank outlet. Nobody was injured. T

he Police are searching for the attempted robber. Three days earlier, a man, who is still wanted, robbed a bank. He stole RON 20,000 (EUR 4,290) after threatening the bank personnel with a knife. It is yet uncertain whether the two bank robberies are related.

Armed robbery at bank in NW Romania city

