ASSIST Software launched the LinkedIn of the maritime industry

News from Companies

The Suceava-based company has created Seaplify – a platform catered to maritime workers and companies – and is already building a solid community. The public's reception so far seems to guarantee that Seaplify will be a game changer for this industry.

ASSIST Software and HBAR Foundation are backing up this project and offering all the strategic know-how in their areas of expertise. The platform amplifies workers' visibility, unlocks a sea of exciting job opportunities, and immerses them in a vibrant community of networking and collaboration. Whether we're talking about seasoned sailors craving new horizons or people who want to pierce into this industry, Seaplify was created to offer valuable support.

How did a landlocked company get to create a tool for those at sea?

A part of the highly dedicated crew that works on Seaplify hails from the city of Constanta. Therefore, Alexandru Strujac, Seaplify's founder, identified maritime needs by being present in this environment and discussing the status of the industry and its pain points.

Firsthand accounts and expert consultations have been instrumental in defining the Seaplify values and solutions. The global interest in Seaplify is unarguable. Therefore, the team focused on providing an easy-to-use product for all users, including companies.

Why are companies interested in putting their job vacancies on Seaplify?

The networking possibilities are endless. Seaplify facilitates communication, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among the maritime community. Focusing on one interest group makes the platform work to the user's advantage.

The vast Seaplify library is a treasure trove of knowledge, catering to individuals eager to expand their expertise. Brimming with a diverse collection of technical manuals, eBooks, and other valuable resources, it is an indispensable tool for professionals striving to stay current and ahead in their field.

For companies, Seaplify offers advanced features to streamline the hiring process for employers. Businesses in the maritime industry can quickly locate candidates with specific skills and experience with unique filters.

Jobs Analytics provide valuable insights into hiring trends, allowing employers to optimize their strategies. Employers can make more informed decisions regarding posting jobs and selecting candidates by understanding the job market and hiring trends.

The platform's OpenAI-powered tool auto-generates comprehensive job descriptions, saving time and ensuring accuracy. Still, most importantly, through headhunting and relevant profile recommendations, employers can connect with top talent efficiently. The platform provides access to professional profiles with extensive information about a candidate's experience, qualifications, and skills. With Seaplify, employers can browse these profiles and connect with top talent who meet their unique requirements.

From the perspective of job seekers, features like auto-apply enable them to apply for positions without the hassle of lengthy applications or manual profile imports. Seaplify's job section provides a user-friendly platform to discover and apply for positions that align with specific skills and qualifications, ultimately fostering a successful and rewarding career journey within the maritime industry.

How can people access the Seaplify jobs and features?

Seaplify is now live. Access the platform through http://www.seaplify.com or the Google Play app store.

Seaplify is recommended to anybody, and it welcomes captains, officers, engineers, navigators, deckhands, cadets, or any other type of workers or employees in the maritime industry, such as shipowners or maritime recruitment agencies.

Discover Seaplify and learn more about this brilliant ASSIST Software powered idea, how it is a gateway to unparalleled networking opportunities, and how it creates a robust upskilling environment with immediate access to a wealth of maritime expertise. Seaplify encourages users to enjoy global connections with peers and industry authorities.

*This is a Press release.