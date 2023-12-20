ASSIST Software is among the brands that are changing the way we listen to music

News from Companies

In Suceava, northern Romania, 3 companies work together to deliver incredible high-end audio products. ASSIST Software, Rockna, and Audiobyte partnered at the beginning of 2023, and the results of their labor together have already received excellent reviews.

Technology can enhance how one listens to music through an impeccable playback sound. People who are passionate about audio pursue quality. They listen to music while seeking a complete experience close to the composer's artistic intentions. Audiophiles can hear songs just as the artists who created them intended, embarking on an auditory journey.

Therefore, a handful of companies worldwide are working to provide innovative tech for the highest listening experience. In Romania, the partnership between Rockna, Audiobyte, and ASSIST Software led to extraordinary products that are now being shipped all around the world straight from the assembly line and headquarters in Suceava.

What makes these 3 companies different in the industry?

Rockna was founded in 1999 and, since then, has become one of the world's most renowned high-end audio companies. Their fame grew so much that they have become one of the preferred companies for many audiophiles and frequently enjoy high praise and recommendations from experts worldwide.

With constant investment in research and development, Audiobyte has also gained international attention. Their technologies deliver an awe-inspiring and insightful audio experience as they bridge the gap between computer and high-end audio.

These professionals have welcomed ASSIST Software as a partner in 2023. The bespoke software solutions company is a software development powerhouse with unending energy for innovation and pioneering, judging by the 30 years of experience, public reviews, and prizes won.

"Our work with companies such as Rockna and Audiobyte is exciting and challenging. Through this partnership, we at ASSIST have improved our understanding of music quality and have managed to tailor our software to cater to audiophiles' needs," says Alin Calinciuc, Chief Software Development Officer at ASSIST Software.

The combination of Rockna's expertise in high-end audio technology, Audiobyte's innovation in digital audio, and ASSIST Software's expertise in software development and integration creates a powerful collaboration for the industry.

What industry breakthroughs do they show after one year of collaboration?

The Rockna Wavelight Server's incredible features establish it as a game-changer in the industry. In a contemporary audio setup, the product addresses several critical needs, such as having a dedicated computer to host the core server.

The server negates the requirement for a powerful CPU, and audiophiles know how challenging it can be to handle PCM to DSD transcoding and how necessary a separate storage server is.

ASSIST Software has worked closely with the Rockna team to create and improve the Rockna Wavelight Server. They designed, implemented, and tested the clean and user-friendly web, Android, and iOS applications, enhancing an already solid product choice for audiophiles, industry experts, and audio enthusiasts everywhere.

In parallel, while working with Audiobyte, ASSIST Sofware's most formidable challenge was to implement a great user experience on a small 3-inch display, devising a method to update the display's firmware via serial connectivity, a feature not inherently supported by the display's manufacturer.

The AudioByte SuperHUB is a streamer with an I2S connection designed to provide the best possible audio quality and streaming capabilities. With cutting-edge digital signal conditioning, upsampling, effective jitter reduction, exclusive FPGA technology, and two bespoke iOS and Android applications, The AudioByte SuperHUB now sets new standards in the audio streaming domain.

Bespoke software for the music industry

ASSIST Software is no stranger to the music industry as the company has been a key player in creating a web and two native mobile applications that provide comprehensive educational resources on music production.

Mix With The Masters is an innovative e-learning platform that offers a subscription-based service, enabling users to access and view masterclasses and courses from renowned music mixers and producers in a secure offline environment.

Through this collaborative effort, ASSIST Software is actively participating in developing the next generation of music specialists and engineers by providing them with a great platform to learn on and be guided by the industry's most accomplished professionals. On the other hand, the company is also helping consumers listen to music in a top-quality format with excellent playback.

*This is a Press release.