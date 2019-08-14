Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 14:53
Events
Art Safari event in downtown Bucharest adds night tours to this year’s edition
14 August 2019
The Bucharest Art Pavilion - Art Safari, the biggest event in Romania dedicated to art, will also stay open for night tours this year. The experience of visiting the Pavilion at night will also include, besides guided tours, live painting sessions (a work of art created under the eyes of visitors) and live music, according to a press release.

Art Safari 2019 will be organized at the Oscar Maugsch/BCR Palace in Universitatii Square, in downtown Bucharest, between September 27 and October 6.

Night tours will be held on September 27 and October 4, from 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Limited tickets for these tours are already on sale and can be purchased at Artsafari.ro for RON 99. Also a first this year, the organizers of Art Safari introduced VIP tickets, which cost RON 250 and offer access to a series of special experiences and parties, as well as access to the Night Tour.

Art Safari Bucharest 2019 will host, on an area of 10,000 square meters, the largest exhibition dedicated to painter Nicolae Tonitza of the last 50 years, an exhibition dedicated to sculptures from the period 1800-2019, an exhibition dedicated to supercontemporary art, an exhibition of contemporary Chinese art, an educational program (Art Safari Kids), and a debate program (Art Talks).

More details about this year’s Art Safari event are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Art Safari Bucharest)

40