Romanian IT solutions provider spends EUR 5 mln for takeovers

AROBS Transilvania Software, one of the largest Romanian-owned IT companies, based in Cluj-Napoca, has so far spent about EUR 5 million for seven acquisitions carried over the last two years both locally and abroad, the company’s founder and CEO Voicu Oprean told Ziarul Financiar.

Four acquisitions were carried abroad - one in the Netherlands, one in Belgium and two in Hungary - in addition to three deals in Romania. Among the acquisitions made last year by the Cluj-based company, there are Dutch company CoSo, Hungarian firm Skyshield, and Romanian company SAS.

In the first part of this year, AROBS also entered the market of human resource software platforms with the acquisition of the specialized department and applications from the portfolio of UCMS Group Romania, part of the TMF group, based in the Netherlands. The company’s latest acquisition, announced on December 11, is local IT firm SoftManager from Ploiesti, which develops a client relations management (CRM) platform.

AROBS currently has about 900 employees and collaborators in its local offices in Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mureș, Baia Mare, Arad, Suceava, Iasi, and Bucharest. It also has operations in Germany, Hungary, Moldova, Indonesia, Netherlands, and Belgium.

