RO health official: Those who received the Covid-19 vaccine have the chance to travel abroad without having to quarantine

Those who get vaccinated against Covid-19 have the chance to travel abroad without having to quarantine, state secretary Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), explained in an interview with television station Digi24.

"It is clear that those who get vaccinated have the chance this summer, if they want to travel to other countries, to do so without quarantine requirements, chances higher than those of people who did not get vaccinated […] We should see the decision after the discussions at the European Commission. We are in favor of a European approach, but some countries might introduce their own protective measures," Arafat said, quoted by News.ro.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided on January 18 to lift the quarantine requirement for those who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine - the second dose of the vaccine at least ten days before entering Romania.

He also said that the authorities would consider removing the requirement to wear a mask in all public venues once a large part of the population receives the vaccine, some 60 to 70%.

"When we reach a higher vaccination percentage and a significant reduction in the spread of the virus, we can start the discussion about where the mask is compulsory and where not. Maybe the requirement to wear it in open-air venues will gradually disappear, later in indoor venues, under certain conditions. I don't think the requirement will disappear right away, and it depends on an analysis of the epidemiological situation and the recommendations from epidemiologists," he explained.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]