Applicants for free Romanian language courses in Moldova far exceed available spots

The number of applications for the free Romanian language courses organized in the Republic of Moldova is more than two and a half times greater than the available spots, and several hundred applications for this program have come from the Transnistrian region, according to the Ministry of Education and Research in Chișinău.

The ministry set up national courses for 5,000 applicants, but over 12,700 people enrolled to study the Romanian language. Among these, 622 applications are from the Transnistrian region, according to NewsMaker, quoted by News.ro.

The majority of applications, almost 7,000, were submitted by residents of Chișinău, followed by those in Gagauzia (nearly 1,600), Bălți and Tiraspol.

Out of the total number of applicants, over 9,000 have requested to study at the beginner (A1) or elementary (A2) level. Most of the students work in education, economy, and medicine, followed by employees in the central and local public administration and arts, or the justice system.

More than half (56%) of those who enrolled requested to take courses online, while the rest prefer physical attendance. Over 75% of the individuals wish to attend the courses outside of working hours.

The courses are free of charge and will be organized between March and December 2024. A course runs for an average of 120 hours, double the amount of time of the 2023 courses. At the end, participants will receive a certificate indicating the level of Romanian language competence, in accordance with the provisions of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

(Photo source: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)