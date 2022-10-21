Romania's consumer protection body closes temporarily 35 of 302 Mega Image stores checked

Romania's consumer protection body ANPC has been carrying out, since the beginning of October, a large series of checks among the stores of the Mega Image chain.

So far, 305 stores have been controlled, out of over 800 owned by the retail chain operated by the Dutch retailer Delhaize in Romania. ANPC closed 20 of them for 6-12 months and another 12 for up to 6 months for several irregularities, Economica.net reported. The chain's warehouses in Ilfov county were also checked.

Upon the inspections, fines of around RON 5.5 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) were issued.

The control actions are part of a national campaign, which follows those dedicated, throughout the year, to the Lidl store chains - where 265 locations were controlled, out of more than 300 in the country, and Penny – with 256 locations, out of 306 existing in Romania.

(Photo source: Constantin Opris | Dreamstime.com)