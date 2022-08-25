Romania’s consumer protection agency fines 265 Lidl stores for selling expired food, other irregularities

Romania’s National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) sanctioned 265 Lidl stores with fines totalling over RON 3.5 million (some EUR 717,000) and closed some of them for several irregularities. For example, the inspectors found expired food, insects on pastry products and inside the baking spaces, mouldy fruits and vegetables, and other hygiene problems.

ANPC said on Wednesday, August 24, that its inspectors checked Lidl stores across the country in August and found several irregularities at 265 units. Thus, they applied fines worth more than RON 3.5 million and issued 144 warnings. Plus, they temporarily shut down 24 of the supermarkets.

The ANPC inspectors also stopped the selling of non-compliant food products worth RON 75,000.

The Lidl stores were found to have breached several food safety & hygiene regulations. For example, inspectors found food being sold past its use-by date, dirty display windows and ovens used for bakery-pastry products and even live insects in the preparation and baking space, dirty refrigerated display cases with dusty and rusted shelves, mouldy fruits and vegetables, or irregularities at various products’ labels.

Moreover, in some stores, ANPC found discrepancies between the price value written on the label and that displayed on the product, as well as between the price on the shelf compared to the price at the cash register.

In response, Lidl Romania representatives said they had taken all steps to remedy these situations in the shortest possible time.

“The ANPC checks carried out this month, in an unusually high number, targeted 85% of Lidl Romania stores. These actions resulted in the identification of certain irregularities in certain stores in the network. We have taken all steps to remedy these situations in the shortest possible time,” Lidl Romania said, according to News.ro.

The retailer’s representatives also said they are totally open to having a good relationship with the authorities and customers.

