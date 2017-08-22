Superstar Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu performs at Bucharest Days celebration

Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu will perform in an open-air concert in Bucharest, on September 15. The concert will take place in the capital’s Constitutiei Square, starting 20:30. It is part the Bucharest Days event, which celebrates 558 years since the first historical confirmation of the city.

The soprano will perform alongside the George Enescu Philharmonic, tenor Teodor Ilincăi, and conductor Eugene Kohn.

The concert is said to be a premiere for Romania as it combines classical music with video mapping elements. The stage will be completely covered by video projections meant to give the illusion of a 3D film. Each piece will be synchronized with a video mapping projection designed especially for this performance.

Before the Bucharest concert, the soprano will perform alongside tenors Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo in the The Pavarotti 10th Anniversary tribute concert.

Gheorghiu is one of the best-known Romanian sopranos. She made her international debut in 1992 at Royal Opera House Covent Garden with La Boheme. The same year she made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and at the Vienna State Opera. Since then, she performed in opera houses and concert halls around the world.

Access to the Bucharest event is free.

The Bucharest Days will continue the weekend of September 16 – 17 with several other video mapping shows and concerts held at the same venue.

At the same time, the iMapp Bucharest Projection Mapping Contest will take place on September 16. The projections will be screened on the 270 m wide facade of the Parliament Palace. This year, the projections that are competing for the EUR 5,000 Audience Award and EUR 5,000 Jury Award come from Romania, Italy, Hungary, China, Japan, and Turkey. Their creators are listed here.

