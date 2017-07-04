Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu joins famous tenors for Pavarotti tribute concert

Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu will perform in The Pavarotti 10th Anniversary tribute concert, alongside famous tenors Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo.

Famous Italian singer Zucchero and many other artists will also take part in the special tribute concert that will be organized at the Arena di Verona in Italy on September 6, 2017, 10 years after Luciano Pavarotti’s death.

Angela Gheorghiu is one of the best-known Romanian sopranos. She was born in Adjud, Romania, in 1965, and later attended the Music School in Bucharest, and graduated the National University of Music Bucharest.

She made her international debut in 1992 at Royal Opera House Covent Garden with La Boheme. In the same year she made her debut at the Metropolitan Opera New York and at the Vienna State Opera. Since then, Angela Gheorghiu has performed in opera houses and concert halls around the world, such as New York, London, Paris, Salzburg, Berlin, Tokyo, Rome, Seoul, Venice, Athens, Monte-Carlo, Chicago, Philadelphia, Sao Paolo, Los Angeles, Lisbon, and Prague.

She has also received many awards during her career. For example, in the fall of 2015, she was awarded the European Cultural Award in a special gala ceremony in Dresden, Germany.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Angela Gheorghiu on Facebook)