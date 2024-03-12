Andrew Tate and brother Tristan detained in Romania again after UK arrest warrant

Andrew and Tristan Tate were recently detained again in Romania on the basis of European arrest warrants issued in the United Kingdom. They are accused of sexual offenses in the UK.

The Romanian Police confirmed the detention of the two brothers in Bucharest, on Monday evening, March 11. “On March 11, around 23:15, officers from the Criminal Investigation Service, Special Actions Service, and policemen from Voluntari implemented two European arrest warrants issued by the judicial authorities in the United Kingdom for committing sexual offenses and exploiting individuals on the territory of the United Kingdom. The two men were presented to the prosecutor at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, who ordered their detention for 24 hours. [...] The two men were incarcerated in the D.G.P.M.B. Arrest," said a police press release cited by Digi24.

In December 2022, the brothers were arrested after police conducted searches at their residences. The next summer, the two brothers were indicted for forming an organized criminal group, continuous human trafficking, and repeated rape. Back then, DIICOT prosecutors determined that the two, along with two accomplices, “formed an organized criminal group for the purpose of committing human trafficking crimes on the territory of Romania, as well as other countries, such as the United States of America and the United Kingdom.”

During the criminal investigation, prosecutors identified seven women who "were forced to work, for the purpose of obtaining significant financial benefits consisting of the sums of money collected as a result of accessing the materials by platform users." Three of the women became civil parties in the criminal process.

In April 2023, the two were placed under house arrest, and in August 2023, the house arrest measure was replaced with judicial control.

