Bucharest Court of Appeal returns luxury cars to Tate brothers

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on January 8 in favour of the controversial influencer Andrew Tate, scrapping the lower court's decision that instituted the seizure of his assets, including several luxury cars. The Court of Appeal decided that the lower court should retrial the seizure, Digi24 reported.

In a post on his X platform account, Andrew Tate commented that the court will now have to prove that his wealth was illegally acquired to justify the ongoing seizure, adding: "They won't prove anything because it didn't happen never."

Andrew Tate, who, together with his brother Tristan Tate, is suspected of human trafficking and rape - charges he denies - is trying to recover his assets seized during the investigation in Romania.

The Tate brothers appealed a court ruling in December 2023 that upheld the legality of the seizure of their assets. However, on Monday, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered a new trial regarding the seized assets, which include luxury cars.

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, as well as three associated companies, were also parties to the appeal won at the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

Andrew Tate was indicted in June, along with his brother Tristan and two women from Romania, for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, charges they have denied. The Tate brothers were first arrested in December 2022 and spent several months in jail before being placed under house arrest. Although they have not been in detention for a long time, they are not allowed to leave Romania.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)