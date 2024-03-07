Events

Andrei Cavassi joins Van Gogh immersive exhibition for special concert at Bucharest’s MINA museum

07 March 2024

This month, musician Andrei Cavassi will join the Van Gogh digital exhibition at the Museum of Immersive New Art - MINA in Bucharest for a special event. Scheduled for March 14, the cello concert will combine live music with immersive art for a unique experience.

Andrei Cavassi has prepared a varied repertoire for this show, from classical compositions such as Bach Cello Suite 1 - Prelude and Camille Saint-Saens - Mon cœur s'ouvre à ta voix to contemporary songs from artists such as The Beatles, Iron Maiden, and Aerosmith, according to the organizers.

Andrei Cavassi returned to Romania during the pandemic after spending a long period in Japan. A gold medal winner at the prestigious 2020 Vienna International Performance Competition, he has had significant exposure on music stages worldwide.

As a member of the fourth generation of musicians in his family, Andrei has had extensive international exposure over the past two years, performing in over 40 countries. Over the years, his performance has captivated audiences on three continents, from the Berliner Philharmonie to the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires or the Blue Note in Tokyo, being on stage alongside renowned artists such as Mischa Maisky and Sergei Polunin.

His eclectic repertoire spans genres ranging from classical, bossa nova, Spanish music, and tango to pop, Japanese music, and rock.

Last month marked a major milestone in his career with the release of his first video for an original track, shot in New York and produced in Tokyo in collaboration with Columbia Music Japan.

Tickets can be purchased online on the museum's website.

MINA kicked off a new season on March 1 with a fresh digital experience dedicated to the famous Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. The new production, titled Van Gogh, The Immersive Show, runs for six months.

(Photo source: MINA)

