Former Carrefour Romania marketing director joins Leroy Merlin

Romanian executive Andreea Mihai, who was the marketing director of retailer Carrefour Romania for 17 years, has joined do-it-yourself retailer Leroy Merlin Romania as marketing and e-commerce director, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Andreea Mihai left Carrefour in November 2017. She had been working for the French retail group since 2000, before it opened its first hypermarket in Romania. At age 25, she was the youngest marketing director within Carrefour group.

Leroy Merlin currently has 17 stores in Romania and over 2,000 employees. The company aims to accelerate its expansion and reach over 30 stores in the next 5-10 years. Its main local competitors are Romanian group Dedeman and British group Kingfishers, which operates the Brico Depot store network.

