Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 14:22
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born businesswoman Anastasia Soare, the CEO and founder of beauty company Anastasia Beverly Hills, is at number 21 in Forbes’ 2019 ranking of the wealthiest self-made women in the U.S. She has a fortune of USD 1.2 billion.

Soare, who, according to Forbes, has made a fortune shaping and filling the eyebrows of the rich and famous, is better ranked than famous personalities such as Kylie Jenner (ranked 23rd with a fortune of USD 1 billion), Rihanna (37th, USD 600 million), and Madonna (39th, USD 570 million), Ziarul Financiar reported. Diane Hendricks, who chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in America, tops the list with a fortune of USD 7 billion.

Anastasia Soare, 61, was born in Constanta, Romania and immigrated to Los Angeles in 1989. She got a job in a beauty salon and, three years later, opened her own business. Then, in 2000, she launched a line of eyebrow products under the name Anastasia Beverly Hills, according to Forbes’ presentation. Today, the company sells more than 480 products in over 3,000 stores, its revenues being estimated at more than USD 375 million.

The women included in the 2019 Forbes list range in age from 21 to 92, and are worth a combined USD 81.3 billion. 25 of them are billionaires, one more than last year. The full list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anastasia Soare Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 14:25
11 April 2019
Profiles & Interviews
A young Romanian’s journey from drawing comics to the Forbes list of tech entrepreneurs

An energetic and positive person, Diana Miron is yet another good example of a young Romanian working hard to grow and...

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 14:22
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
05 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-born businesswoman Anastasia Soare, the CEO and founder of beauty company Anastasia Beverly Hills, is at number 21 in Forbes’ 2019 ranking of the wealthiest self-made women in the U.S. She has a fortune of USD 1.2 billion.

Soare, who, according to Forbes, has made a fortune shaping and filling the eyebrows of the rich and famous, is better ranked than famous personalities such as Kylie Jenner (ranked 23rd with a fortune of USD 1 billion), Rihanna (37th, USD 600 million), and Madonna (39th, USD 570 million), Ziarul Financiar reported. Diane Hendricks, who chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows in America, tops the list with a fortune of USD 7 billion.

Anastasia Soare, 61, was born in Constanta, Romania and immigrated to Los Angeles in 1989. She got a job in a beauty salon and, three years later, opened her own business. Then, in 2000, she launched a line of eyebrow products under the name Anastasia Beverly Hills, according to Forbes’ presentation. Today, the company sells more than 480 products in over 3,000 stores, its revenues being estimated at more than USD 375 million.

The women included in the 2019 Forbes list range in age from 21 to 92, and are worth a combined USD 81.3 billion. 25 of them are billionaires, one more than last year. The full list is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anastasia Soare Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/02/2019 - 14:25
11 April 2019
Profiles & Interviews
A young Romanian’s journey from drawing comics to the Forbes list of tech entrepreneurs

An energetic and positive person, Diana Miron is yet another good example of a young Romanian working hard to grow and...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40