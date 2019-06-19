Romania’s tax agency to use new app to verify individuals’ fiscal situation

Romania’s tax agency ANAF is currently developing an app that will analyze the fiscal situation of individuals according to several tax risk criteria, local Profit.ro reported.

This app called Fisa de Risc Fiscal (Tax Risk File) for individuals will be similar to the one already used for businesses, and will allow ANAF to carry out much larger and faster checks. Based on the analysis’ results, the tax agency will decide whether or not to proceed to a more thorough check.

For the module dedicated to individuals, ANAF selected ten fiscal risk indicators.

Profit.ro reported in February that ANAF is carrying out a risk analysis regarding the tax situation of individuals, checking both their income and wealth. Based on the results of this analysis, ANAF was to select the Romanians who would be subjected to thorough checks.

Under an order of ANAF from 2018, tax authorities perform several preliminary activities to verify the personal tax situation of individuals. They make a risk analysis and then select the individuals who will be subjected to personal tax checks. At present, the risk analysis is initiated for specific cases following the results of tax audits or cases identified as a result of notifications received from other public institutions or authorities, as well as from other entities, individuals or companies.

[email protected]