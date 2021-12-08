RO fencer Ana Maria Popescu announces her retirement: A chapter in my life has ended, but other surprises will surely follow

Video

Ana Maria Popescu, a top epee fencer of Romania, announced her retirement from competitive activity on Tuesday, December 7. "I hope you stay with me because a chapter in my life is over, but other surprises will surely follow," she said in an emotional video shared on her YouTube channel.

Ana Maria Popescu (Branza) is Romania's best-known fencer. According to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), she has been to five editions of the Olympic Games. She has three Olympic medals, six world and 11 European medals in her record, with nine gold medals in total, plus the 37 World Cups won.

"Good people, that was it! It looks like the 20 years spent here in the fencing hall are coming to an end. It was the last competition for me. […] I don't feel like going any further," Ana Maria Popescu said in the video recorded immediately after winning the silver medal in the International Epee Cup in Dubai.

"I think it's time to start a new life or have a life outside the fencing hall. I will definitely be back in the gym, but I will never wear this costume again in an official competition and… it's difficult," she added.

She also used this moment to thank the people she collaborated or teamed up with and those who supported her career.

"I love you all, and thank you […]. I hope you stay with me because a chapter in my life is over, but other surprises will surely follow," the top Romanian fencer added.

At the end of November, Ana Maria Popescu, 37, was named the world's best swordswoman for the fifth time by the International Fencing Federation. She received this title in the 2007-2008, 2008-2009, 2012-2013, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)