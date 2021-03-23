RO video game studio Amber boasts 58% rise in revenues after international expansion

Romanian video game studio Amber announced a robust 58% increase in revenues to RON 85 million (just over USD 20 mln) in 2020.

The sustained growth during the last 12-18 months was due to acquiring full game development skills with specializations in multiple game genres.

The integration of two new studios, Scorpius Games and KaraOkulta, and the opening of three new offices, in Botosani, Guadalajara, and Montreal, also contributed to the growth.

To support this growth, Amber has invested over USD 1.5 million in 2020 in developing new studios, attracting talent, new in-house technologies, and original products.

"Amber's growth strategy for the last two years has had as main objectives diversifying the services and strengthening the footprint in several markets," stated Amber CEO Mihai Pohontu.

Although initially launched for testing and art projects, the studio in Guadalajara (Mexic) already offers programming and game design services.

In Montreal, Amber continues to develop a new business line in the area of location services and product development and will hire specialists in all development disciplines.

