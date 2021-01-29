Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex aims to install 0.67ha of PV panels on its buildings

29 January 2021
Altex, the leader of the electro-IT retail market in Romania, wants to install as many PV panels as possible on the roofs of its stores and logistics parks in the coming years.

The retailer has already installed over 1,600 photovoltaic panels on its stores and Altex logistics centers in Arad, Satu Mare, and Chiajna and is deploying over 3,000 more photovoltaic panels in Lugoj, Deva, and Dragomiresti, aiming at a total area of 6,670 sqm (0.67 hectares).

So far, the total value of the investment has exceeded EUR 1 million, according to data provided by Altex representatives.

"Green energy production and consumption are essential for the future of the community, alternatives that we consider priorities in the well-being of our lifestyle and that of our consumers," said Edvin Abdulachim, commercial director of Altex Romania.

(Photo source: the company)

