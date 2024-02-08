Business

Major aluminum smelter in Romania invests USD 2.75 mln in electric furnace

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alro, one of Europe's largest vertically integrated aluminum producers by production capacity, announced that it acquired an electrically heated aging furnace to replace three gas-fired furnaces. The total value of the investment, including the equipment (supplied by SECO/WARWICK), the installation, and the commissioning works, is USD 2.75 million. 

"This state-of-the-art electric furnace will replace three natural gas-fired furnaces to streamline the heat treatment operations within Alro's Wrought Aluminum Division and represents an important step towards achieving the company's goal of becoming a greener producer," announced the company, quoted by News.ro.

At the same time, the implementation of the new investment will allow Alro to optimize the heat treatment process (artificial aging) to which aluminum products are subjected by increasing efficiency and by more precisely controlling the temperature and other critical parameters – which will lead to a more efficient production aluminum with high added value and superior quality. 

The maximum capacity of the furnace depends on the positioning of the aluminum plates within it and can reach up to 60 tonnes.

Alro is a subsidiary of Vimetco PLC (Republic of Cyprus), a vertically integrated global primary and processed aluminum producer. Its main shareholders are Vimetco PLC (54.19%), Pavăl Holding (23.21%), and Fondul Proprietatea (10.21%).

By capacity, Alro is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, with an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of electrolytic aluminum, a scrap aluminum recycling capacity of 100,000 tpa, resulting in a production of liquid recycled metal of 94,000 tpa. 

The capacity of the Aluminum Foundry is 315,000 tpa as well as processing facilities of 140,000 tpa, in hot and cold rolled aluminum and the extrusion division. 

The main market for Alro's products is the European Union, but the company also exports to the US and Asia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Major aluminum smelter in Romania invests USD 2.75 mln in electric furnace

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alro, one of Europe's largest vertically integrated aluminum producers by production capacity, announced that it acquired an electrically heated aging furnace to replace three gas-fired furnaces. The total value of the investment, including the equipment (supplied by SECO/WARWICK), the installation, and the commissioning works, is USD 2.75 million. 

"This state-of-the-art electric furnace will replace three natural gas-fired furnaces to streamline the heat treatment operations within Alro's Wrought Aluminum Division and represents an important step towards achieving the company's goal of becoming a greener producer," announced the company, quoted by News.ro.

At the same time, the implementation of the new investment will allow Alro to optimize the heat treatment process (artificial aging) to which aluminum products are subjected by increasing efficiency and by more precisely controlling the temperature and other critical parameters – which will lead to a more efficient production aluminum with high added value and superior quality. 

The maximum capacity of the furnace depends on the positioning of the aluminum plates within it and can reach up to 60 tonnes.

Alro is a subsidiary of Vimetco PLC (Republic of Cyprus), a vertically integrated global primary and processed aluminum producer. Its main shareholders are Vimetco PLC (54.19%), Pavăl Holding (23.21%), and Fondul Proprietatea (10.21%).

By capacity, Alro is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, with an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of electrolytic aluminum, a scrap aluminum recycling capacity of 100,000 tpa, resulting in a production of liquid recycled metal of 94,000 tpa. 

The capacity of the Aluminum Foundry is 315,000 tpa as well as processing facilities of 140,000 tpa, in hot and cold rolled aluminum and the extrusion division. 

The main market for Alro's products is the European Union, but the company also exports to the US and Asia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024