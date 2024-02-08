Major aluminum smelter in Romania invests USD 2.75 mln in electric furnace

Alro, one of Europe's largest vertically integrated aluminum producers by production capacity, announced that it acquired an electrically heated aging furnace to replace three gas-fired furnaces. The total value of the investment, including the equipment (supplied by SECO/WARWICK), the installation, and the commissioning works, is USD 2.75 million.

"This state-of-the-art electric furnace will replace three natural gas-fired furnaces to streamline the heat treatment operations within Alro's Wrought Aluminum Division and represents an important step towards achieving the company's goal of becoming a greener producer," announced the company, quoted by News.ro.

At the same time, the implementation of the new investment will allow Alro to optimize the heat treatment process (artificial aging) to which aluminum products are subjected by increasing efficiency and by more precisely controlling the temperature and other critical parameters – which will lead to a more efficient production aluminum with high added value and superior quality.

The maximum capacity of the furnace depends on the positioning of the aluminum plates within it and can reach up to 60 tonnes.

Alro is a subsidiary of Vimetco PLC (Republic of Cyprus), a vertically integrated global primary and processed aluminum producer. Its main shareholders are Vimetco PLC (54.19%), Pavăl Holding (23.21%), and Fondul Proprietatea (10.21%).

By capacity, Alro is one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, with an installed production capacity of 265,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of electrolytic aluminum, a scrap aluminum recycling capacity of 100,000 tpa, resulting in a production of liquid recycled metal of 94,000 tpa.

The capacity of the Aluminum Foundry is 315,000 tpa as well as processing facilities of 140,000 tpa, in hot and cold rolled aluminum and the extrusion division.

The main market for Alro's products is the European Union, but the company also exports to the US and Asia.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)