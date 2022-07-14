Romania's Visual Fan wins case against Huawei over Allview trademark

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Huawei was forced by the Bucharest Tribunal to stop the use, qualified as unauthorized, of the Allview trademark, owned by the Romanian, Brasov-based company Visual Fan (BVB: ALW) - a producer of smartphones, TVs and other electronics, Profit.ro reported

In addition, Huawei must pay Visual Fan a compensation of RON 292,000 (EUR 60,000) for material damages caused by acts of infringement of industrial property rights, consisting of marketing and advertising of its products using unauthorized Allview trademarks.

The court's decision is not final and can be appealed.

Visual Fan, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, sued the local subsidiary of Huawei, claiming that the Chinese group had used its trademark in the form of ALL-VIEW DISPLAY and thus generated a fictitious association between the Allview and Huawei brands, likely to create confusion among customers.

Initially a smartphone distribution company, Visual Fan has diversified and now it distributes under Allview brand TVs as well.

The Allview brand has been present on the market since 2004, operating in the IT&C market in Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Malta, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

