Macro

Allianz Trade: Romania’s public finances became a cause for concern

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public finances will continue to deteriorate and have become a cause for concern, according to the Romanian edition of the Country Risk Atlas 2024 published by Allianz Trade Research.

Despite some planned fiscal consolidation, Allianz Trade Research projects the annual deficits to remain high at about -5% of GDP in 2024-2025. Meanwhile, the public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to reach about 50% in 2025 after it increased from 35% of GDP in 2019 to 47% in 2022. 

While this still appears modest compared to other EU countries, the trend dynamics are a reason to worry.

Romania’s external finances are another cause for concern. The current account deficit widened steadily from -0.3% of GDP in 2014 to -9.3% in 2022, before narrowing slightly to an estimated -6.5% in 2023.

As regards the real economy, Allianz concludes that Romania’s economic prospects have significantly deteriorated since the war in Ukraine due to the country’s (pre-war) energy import dependence on Russia and the impact of EU sanctions against Russia on the domestic economy (for example rising inflation and potential energy shortages). 

The impact of surging inflation, rising interest rates, weakening external demand, and deteriorating business confidence took full effect in 2023 (when the GDP advanced by only 2%) and will strengthen only gradually.

Growth is forecast to pick up to around +3% in 2024 and +3.5% in 2025, supported by resilient public spending and investment as well as strengthening consumer spending on the back of rising real disposable income, a fading impact of past interest rate hikes and some monetary easing.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tomasz Bidermann/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Allianz Trade: Romania’s public finances became a cause for concern

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public finances will continue to deteriorate and have become a cause for concern, according to the Romanian edition of the Country Risk Atlas 2024 published by Allianz Trade Research.

Despite some planned fiscal consolidation, Allianz Trade Research projects the annual deficits to remain high at about -5% of GDP in 2024-2025. Meanwhile, the public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to reach about 50% in 2025 after it increased from 35% of GDP in 2019 to 47% in 2022. 

While this still appears modest compared to other EU countries, the trend dynamics are a reason to worry.

Romania’s external finances are another cause for concern. The current account deficit widened steadily from -0.3% of GDP in 2014 to -9.3% in 2022, before narrowing slightly to an estimated -6.5% in 2023.

As regards the real economy, Allianz concludes that Romania’s economic prospects have significantly deteriorated since the war in Ukraine due to the country’s (pre-war) energy import dependence on Russia and the impact of EU sanctions against Russia on the domestic economy (for example rising inflation and potential energy shortages). 

The impact of surging inflation, rising interest rates, weakening external demand, and deteriorating business confidence took full effect in 2023 (when the GDP advanced by only 2%) and will strengthen only gradually.

Growth is forecast to pick up to around +3% in 2024 and +3.5% in 2025, supported by resilient public spending and investment as well as strengthening consumer spending on the back of rising real disposable income, a fading impact of past interest rate hikes and some monetary easing.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tomasz Bidermann/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024