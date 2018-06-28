19 °C
Romania’s former anti-organized crime chief and tax agency head, on wanted persons list

The Romanian Police has listed the former chief prosecutor of the anti-organized crime directorate – DIICOT, Alina Bica, and the former Tax Agency – ANAF head, Serban Pop, as internationally wanted persons.

Serban Pop received a 5-year jail conviction for influence peddling. He was sentenced in the same case in which Alina Bica was convicted to 4 years in prison for favoring the defendant.

The Police could not find Pop at home, so they concluded he is avoiding executing the sentence. Meanwhile, Bica fled to Costa Rica at the beginning of this year and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Another high-profile wanted Romanian is former tourism minister Elena Udrea, who was also convicted to jail in a corruption case. She was also last known to be in Costa Rica.

