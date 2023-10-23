Alice in Wonderland: Bucharest's Botanical Garden hosts themed multimedia exhibition

Alice in Wonderland - The Garden of Lights, an outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, will open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden on November 3.

The exhibition is described as a "journey into dreamland, an enchanted garden where you'll follow the light-filled adventures of little Alice, the crazy White Rabbit, the ever-smiling Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and more. You'll also meet the apodictic Queen Kier and her servant Dragon."

A lighted playground and multimedia attractions such as fountains and a Christmas tree are also part of the show, which also includes a family game testing perception and memory.

The exhibition, which remains open for four months, is a project of the Polish company Wonderful Lighting. It is also shown in Budapest and Belgrade.

Single and season tickets are available at the event's website.

(Photo: Garden of Lights - București Facebook Page)

