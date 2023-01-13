Cinema

 

 

2023 Sundance Film Festival: Romanian director Alexander Nanau among jurors

13 January 2023
Filmmaker Alexander Nanau is one of the 16 jurors granting awards at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. He is one of the three jury members of the World Cinema Documentary Competition, alongside Karim Amer and Petra Costa.

This year’s festival will take place January 19–29 in person in Utah. Sixteen jurors will grant the awards for feature and short films, which will be announced on Friday, January 27.

The jurors of the 2023 edition are Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin for U.S. Dramatic Competition; W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez for U.S. Documentary Competition; Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition; Madeleine Olnek for the NEXT competition section; and Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman for the Short Film Program Competition.

Alexander Nanau is best known for the documentaries The World according to Ion B., Toto and His Sisters, and Collective. The World According to Ion B. (2009) was awarded an International Emmy Award in 2010. Toto and his Sisters (2014) premiered at the San Sebastian IFF and was a European Academy Award nominee in 2015. 

Meanwhile, Nanau’s latest documentary Collective (2019) premiered at the Venice IFF and was nominated for Best International Feature (Romania) and Best Documentary at the Academy Awards in 2021. 

According to Sundance’s website, Alexander Nanau is teaching and mentoring at several international film universities and film labs.

Further details about the 2023 Sundance jury members are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sundance Film Festival)

