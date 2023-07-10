Romanian endurance athlete wants to break Black Sea solo rowing record for a good cause

Romanian endurance athlete Alex Dumbravă will try to set a new world record for a solo row across the Black Sea. However, in addition to breaking the record, he also embarked on this new adventure for a good cause: helping at least 20 children receive the speech therapy sessions they need.

He started the journey on July 10, departing from Mangalia and planning to reach Batumi, Georgia, after rowing 1,200 km in 20 days.

Alex Dumbravă said: “When you’re at sea, you have time to think about many things, and lately, I’ve been thinking about how lucky I am. Lucky to have the life I have, to be healthy, and to be able to do what I love. So, I chose to cross the Black Sea for the less fortunate, and I hope those who support me or feel connected to the cause will donate so that 20 children with speech difficulties can receive help and integrate more easily into society. We will break a record and do good together.”

Alex, who already holds a world record for crossing the Black Sea in an extended crew, has registered his sporting challenge on the Galantom platform. Thus, those who want to support him and his mission to help the children can donate for every kilometre rowed and for each day spent at sea here.

“According to the Educational Resources Center, there are 400,000 children in Romania with speech disorders. However, in reality, there are not enough speech therapists for each child to receive an evaluation, which increases the actual number significantly. Speech problems have a significant impact on children, ranging from bullying by other children to school dropouts and social interaction anxiety. Speech therapy can help manage emotions and provide a good start in life for children with such issues,” reads the press release.

Through the Galantom platform, people can become fundraisers for causes they believe in by participating in a sports event or undertaking an individual challenge. Among those who have chosen to do so are Andrei Roșu, a marathon runner and organizer of the Transmaraton, Vlad Pop, a marathon runner and triathlon champion, journalist Cosmin Stan, and architect Omid Ghannadi.

Over the past two years, sports challenges have raised RON 1.93 million, representing 23% of the total amount donated on the platform.

(Photo source: PR)