Sports

Romanian endurance athlete wants to break Black Sea solo rowing record for a good cause

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian endurance athlete Alex Dumbravă will try to set a new world record for a solo row across the Black Sea. However, in addition to breaking the record, he also embarked on this new adventure for a good cause: helping at least 20 children receive the speech therapy sessions they need.

He started the journey on July 10, departing from Mangalia and planning to reach Batumi, Georgia, after rowing 1,200 km in 20 days.

Alex Dumbravă said: “When you’re at sea, you have time to think about many things, and lately, I’ve been thinking about how lucky I am. Lucky to have the life I have, to be healthy, and to be able to do what I love. So, I chose to cross the Black Sea for the less fortunate, and I hope those who support me or feel connected to the cause will donate so that 20 children with speech difficulties can receive help and integrate more easily into society. We will break a record and do good together.”

Alex, who already holds a world record for crossing the Black Sea in an extended crew, has registered his sporting challenge on the Galantom platform. Thus, those who want to support him and his mission to help the children can donate for every kilometre rowed and for each day spent at sea here.

“According to the Educational Resources Center, there are 400,000 children in Romania with speech disorders. However, in reality, there are not enough speech therapists for each child to receive an evaluation, which increases the actual number significantly. Speech problems have a significant impact on children, ranging from bullying by other children to school dropouts and social interaction anxiety. Speech therapy can help manage emotions and provide a good start in life for children with such issues,” reads the press release.

Through the Galantom platform, people can become fundraisers for causes they believe in by participating in a sports event or undertaking an individual challenge. Among those who have chosen to do so are Andrei Roșu, a marathon runner and organizer of the Transmaraton, Vlad Pop, a marathon runner and triathlon champion, journalist Cosmin Stan, and architect Omid Ghannadi.

Over the past two years, sports challenges have raised RON 1.93 million, representing 23% of the total amount donated on the platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian endurance athlete wants to break Black Sea solo rowing record for a good cause

10 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian endurance athlete Alex Dumbravă will try to set a new world record for a solo row across the Black Sea. However, in addition to breaking the record, he also embarked on this new adventure for a good cause: helping at least 20 children receive the speech therapy sessions they need.

He started the journey on July 10, departing from Mangalia and planning to reach Batumi, Georgia, after rowing 1,200 km in 20 days.

Alex Dumbravă said: “When you’re at sea, you have time to think about many things, and lately, I’ve been thinking about how lucky I am. Lucky to have the life I have, to be healthy, and to be able to do what I love. So, I chose to cross the Black Sea for the less fortunate, and I hope those who support me or feel connected to the cause will donate so that 20 children with speech difficulties can receive help and integrate more easily into society. We will break a record and do good together.”

Alex, who already holds a world record for crossing the Black Sea in an extended crew, has registered his sporting challenge on the Galantom platform. Thus, those who want to support him and his mission to help the children can donate for every kilometre rowed and for each day spent at sea here.

“According to the Educational Resources Center, there are 400,000 children in Romania with speech disorders. However, in reality, there are not enough speech therapists for each child to receive an evaluation, which increases the actual number significantly. Speech problems have a significant impact on children, ranging from bullying by other children to school dropouts and social interaction anxiety. Speech therapy can help manage emotions and provide a good start in life for children with such issues,” reads the press release.

Through the Galantom platform, people can become fundraisers for causes they believe in by participating in a sports event or undertaking an individual challenge. Among those who have chosen to do so are Andrei Roșu, a marathon runner and organizer of the Transmaraton, Vlad Pop, a marathon runner and triathlon champion, journalist Cosmin Stan, and architect Omid Ghannadi.

Over the past two years, sports challenges have raised RON 1.93 million, representing 23% of the total amount donated on the platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov
13 June 2023
Politics
Social democratic leader Marcel Ciolacu nominated as new prime minister of Romania