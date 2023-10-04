Healthcare

Guitarist Al Di Meola discharged from hospital after heart attack during concert in Romania

04 October 2023

American guitarist Al Di Meola has been discharged from the hospital five days after suffering a heart attack during his concert at Arenele Romane in Bucharest.

Meola fell ill towards the end of his concert in Romania and was immediately hospitalized. 

In a Facebook post, the guitarist showed gratitude to the doctor and nurses at Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital who saved his life.

A jazz, jazz-rock, and jazz-fusion guitarist, as well as a producer, Al Di Meola was born in New Jersey on July 22, 1954. He enrolled at the Berklee College of Music in Boston in 1971 and three years later joined pianist Chick Corea's band, Return to Forever, with whom he performed until 1976. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Al Di Meola on Facebook)

