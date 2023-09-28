Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola suffers heart attack on stage in Romania

Famous jazz guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack during his concert on Wednesday night, September 27, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest, Digi24 reported..

The guitarist, 69, was urgently taken to Bagdasr Arseni Hospital around midnight. Four stents were placed in his heart, and his condition is now stable.

Born in New Jersey in 1954, Meola enrolled at Berklee College of Music in Boston in 1971, and three years later, he joined pianist Chick Corea's band, Return to Forever, with whom he performed until 1976, according to Adevarul.

A prolific composer, Meola has released over 20 albums as a leader and collaborated on several dozen more with fusion supergroups like Return to Forever, the Acoustic Guitar Trio, and the Rite of Strings trio.

The depth of Di Meola's writing, along with his prowess with the guitar, has garnered him a worldwide fan base, according to the biography published on the artist's official website.

