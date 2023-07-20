Transport

Airport passenger count in Romania up 5.4% in H1 2023 versus 2019

20 July 2023

About 11.3 million passengers used Romanian airports in the first six months of this year, which means an increase of 5.4% compared to the same period of 2019, the landmark year for the aviation industry, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The growth was supported by regional airports, which reported more passengers compared to 2019.

Otopeni Airport in Bucharest, the largest in Romania by far, had 6.7 million passengers in the first half of this year, compared to 6.8 million passengers in 2019. Other airports with fewer passengers during the mentioned period were Timisoara, Sibiu, Bacău and Satu Mare.

Otherwise, all other airports registered significant increases compared to 2019. However, the airport in Iasi stands out after it reached for the first time 1 million passengers in just six months, up from just over 600,000 passengers in the same period of 2019.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)

Transport

