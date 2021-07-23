Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO start-up Air Claim lists its shares at BVB and announces plans for cryptocurrency

23 July 2021
The shares of Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining compensation for disrupted air flights, will start trading on the AeRO segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker CLAIM.

The listing comes after a private placement for shares held between May 31st and June 4th, 2021.

Air Claim raised around RON 2.4 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) from the investors during the private placement. It sold 40,000 new shares for RON 6.21 per share. The anticipated capitalization of the company amounts to RON 27.3 mln (EUR 5.5 mln).

Goldring assisted the private placement and the listing.

Among the projects outlined by Mihail Coteș, CEO of Air Claim, there is a “token cryptocurrency” that would be used to compensate its customers (alternative to the normal currencies), according to Economica.net.

“We have concluded a partnership with Bitcoin Romania in order to analyze and develop a token cryptocurrency (Air Claim Coin). Air Claim customers will be able to choose between receiving the amount of compensation in a fiat currency (in RON or EUR) or in tokens - at twice the value (280 EUR or tokens worth 560 EUR). Virtual currency holders can benefit from ‘staking’ interest rates and exclusive discounts from Air Claim partners for travel industry-specific products and services.”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)

Editor's picks