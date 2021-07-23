RO start-up Air Claim lists its shares at BVB and announces plans for cryptocurrency

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The shares of Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining compensation for disrupted air flights, will start trading on the AeRO segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker CLAIM.

The listing comes after a private placement for shares held between May 31st and June 4th, 2021.

Air Claim raised around RON 2.4 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) from the investors during the private placement. It sold 40,000 new shares for RON 6.21 per share. The anticipated capitalization of the company amounts to RON 27.3 mln (EUR 5.5 mln).

Goldring assisted the private placement and the listing.

Among the projects outlined by Mihail Coteș, CEO of Air Claim, there is a “token cryptocurrency” that would be used to compensate its customers (alternative to the normal currencies), according to Economica.net.

“We have concluded a partnership with Bitcoin Romania in order to analyze and develop a token cryptocurrency (Air Claim Coin). Air Claim customers will be able to choose between receiving the amount of compensation in a fiat currency (in RON or EUR) or in tokens - at twice the value (280 EUR or tokens worth 560 EUR). Virtual currency holders can benefit from ‘staking’ interest rates and exclusive discounts from Air Claim partners for travel industry-specific products and services.”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)