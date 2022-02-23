Romania events: AI hackathon dedicated to teenagers holds third edition online in March

AI Romania Hack, an event dedicated to young tech enthusiasts aged 12-18, will hold its third edition online between March 16 and March 20.

The event is part of a global hackathon organized by Teens in AI to celebrate International Women's Day.

The team behind the AI hackathon held in Romania is made up of Andreea Giurgiu, Ambassador Teens in Al, Daria Rodilă as lead organizer, Alina Ardeleanu (who is in charge of the PR and HR departments), Andrei Cosma and Carina Negru (in charge of the finance side), and Lucian Ghilea and Miriam Pădurean (marketing).

According to the organizers, the event aims to "attract young people, mentors and speakers who are eager to help the new generation make a difference in the world and to be inspired by the wonderful imagination of young people."

"The teenagers don't need skills in coding, business or other areas of technology. Specifically, the only thing you need is to be passionate, hopeful, to enjoy teamwork, eager to learn something new, related not only to what it means to work in an IT company but also to what the world we live in really means and the desire to be part of the change," Andreea Giurgiu said.

"You don't have to be a programmer in this project, there are many more roles in a team that are perhaps more important than being a programmer. We will provide all necessary mentors in Business, Tech, Design Thinking, Ethics Specialists and Al. Each team will have its mentors to guide the participants during the competition," she added.

Further details about the event in Romania are available here, and those interested can register here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yurii Kibalnik/Dreamstime.com)