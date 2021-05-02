RO gardening and hobby farming store network plans to open 8 supermarkets this year

Agroland, the biggest Romanian retailer of gardening, pet care and hobby farming products, plans to open eight large-format stores under the Agroland MEGA brand this year.

The first of the eight stores opened in Afumati, east of Bucharest, following a EUR 500,000 investment. The new store has an area of 600 sqm and replaces the company’s existing store in Afumati, which had only 70 sqm.

Agroland estimates that the new unit will generate sales of EUR 1 mln starting 2022.

The development of the new store took 12 months and the EUR 500,000 includes the cost of the land, the construction and the setup, but not the inventory.

Agroland currently has three stores under the MEGA format.

The company has a total network of 290 stores throughout Romania and serves some 400,000 clients each year. In the first nine months of 2020, the company had a turnover of EUR 30 mln.

Agroland’s founder and majority shareholder is local entrepreneur Horia Cardos.

(Photo source: the company)