Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/05/2021 - 08:19
Business

RO gardening and hobby farming store network plans to open 8 supermarkets this year

05 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroland, the biggest Romanian retailer of gardening, pet care and hobby farming products, plans to open eight large-format stores under the Agroland MEGA brand this year.

The first of the eight stores opened in Afumati, east of Bucharest, following a EUR 500,000 investment. The new store has an area of 600 sqm and replaces the company’s existing store in Afumati, which had only 70 sqm.

Agroland estimates that the new unit will generate sales of EUR 1 mln starting 2022.

The development of the new store took 12 months and the EUR 500,000 includes the cost of the land, the construction and the setup, but not the inventory.

Agroland currently has three stores under the MEGA format.

The company has a total network of 290 stores throughout Romania and serves some 400,000 clients each year. In the first nine months of 2020, the company had a turnover of EUR 30 mln.

Agroland’s founder and majority shareholder is local entrepreneur Horia Cardos.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/05/2021 - 08:19
Business

RO gardening and hobby farming store network plans to open 8 supermarkets this year

05 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agroland, the biggest Romanian retailer of gardening, pet care and hobby farming products, plans to open eight large-format stores under the Agroland MEGA brand this year.

The first of the eight stores opened in Afumati, east of Bucharest, following a EUR 500,000 investment. The new store has an area of 600 sqm and replaces the company’s existing store in Afumati, which had only 70 sqm.

Agroland estimates that the new unit will generate sales of EUR 1 mln starting 2022.

The development of the new store took 12 months and the EUR 500,000 includes the cost of the land, the construction and the setup, but not the inventory.

Agroland currently has three stores under the MEGA format.

The company has a total network of 290 stores throughout Romania and serves some 400,000 clients each year. In the first nine months of 2020, the company had a turnover of EUR 30 mln.

Agroland’s founder and majority shareholder is local entrepreneur Horia Cardos.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic