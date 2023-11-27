Agriculture

Romanian group Agroland reports stable EUR 50 mln revenues and rising profit

27 November 2023

Agroland Business System - BVB: AG, the Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture, and food group that owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, reported consolidated operating revenue of RON 250 million (EUR 50 million) in the first nine months of 2023, down 2% compared to the same period last year.

Its net profit was RON 4.9 million, a 38% appreciation compared to the same period of the previous year.

Agroland Business System is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately RON 109 million (EUR 22 million). At the end of the first nine months of 2023, it operated 234 stores.

Agroland Agribusiness - BVB: AAB, part of the Agroland group, specialising in the sale of inputs for agriculture, posted operating revenue of RON 46.3 million (EUR 9.5 million) in the first nine months of 2023, a 10% decrease compared to the same period last year, and net profit of RON 1.3 million (EUR 0.26 million), a 22% decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

"The third quarter of this year continued to be a challenging period for the agricultural sector in Romania and beyond, driven by the severe soil drought and global production," stated Florin Radu, CEO of Agroland Agribusiness.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Agroland)

